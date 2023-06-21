NEP to be implemented for PG colleges also

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) decided to implement New Education Policy (NEP)-2023 for the postgraduate affiliated colleges also along with university departments from the current academic year.

It may be noted that Bamu announced a few weeks ago that the NEP would be implemented for the 55 departments at the city campus and Dharashiv sub-campus.

The university has nearly completed preparations for its implementation.

However, the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education (HTE) issued a letter on June 16 giving information about the revised recommendations of the Steering Committee.

“As per the recommendations, the NEP would be adopted in all the universities, PG colleges and autonomous colleges for the academic year 2023-24.

If any non-autonomous colleges want to adopt the new system, it can do so with the help of the nearest autonomous colleges,” it was mentioned in the letter.

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the new system would be implemented for the PG colleges along with the university departments from the current academic year as per the orders of the State Government.

“The preparations are underway. The meetings of the principals are being in all the four districts which fall within the jurisdiction of Bamu,” he added.

Box

--The new academic year (2023-24) for the first-year courses in UG colleges will begin in the State between July 1 and 23

--The academic year for the UG second and third years will start on August 1, 2023.

--There are 179 PG colleges of traditional and professional courses in four districts.