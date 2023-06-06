Nephew uploads objectionable photos of his cousin sister

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Cyber Cell of rural police has registered an offence against a youth Ravi (name changed) for tampering with photographs of his maternal uncle’s daughter when the latter turned down his marriage proposal.

Ravi was in love (one-sided) with the daughter of his maternal uncle. When the proposal of marriage was sent, the Mamaji refused saying that his daughter wanted to continue her studies. In a fit of anger, the jilted-lover then edited the photo of the girl, prepared a video and then uploaded it on social media to malign her image.

The arguments and quarrels between the two families became frequent. Lastly, the uncle complained to his sister’s son.

It is learnt that Ravi was living in a village before shifting to Sillod tehsil. His maternal uncle (Mamaji) along with his family was also staying in the same village. Both families were having cordial relations. Ravi, being educated, thought of marrying his uncle’s daughter. He expressed his wish to the family, but when his uncle came to know about it, he refused to entertain the proposal. Since then the relations between both families started bittering. Efforts were made to convince Ravi to change his mind but in vain.

Ravi first uploaded the photo of his uncle’s daughter on social media in May. The family members of his uncle spoke to him and told him to delete the photo, but Ravi did not pay heed to them. Later on, he edited the girl’s photo and prepared a video and uploaded it as social media status. This act was committed by him from May 19 to June 2. When he did not mend his ways, the uncle approached the rural cyber police cell at the superintendent of police (SP) office and complained. Ravi has been booked under 66C of the IT Act. Police inspector Devidas Gaat is investigating the case.