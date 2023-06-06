Never give up in life due to failures: Smart City CEO

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To instil hope and motivate the students who had secured less percentage or failed in the recently declared HSC examination, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), in association with Smart City Office organised a ‘Failure Party’ at the Lighthouse Centre for Skilling and Livelihood in Cidco on Tuesday (June 6).

The party has become the talk of the state due to its novel concept. It may be noted the students who either failed or secured less percentage in HSC thinks that their life has ended. They felt de-motivated due to the pressure of family and peers in society. They lose hope and sometimes get attracted towards the wrong path. Hence the party was organised to apprise them percentage does not matter to becoming successful. One can achieve these heights by attempting again. The participating students enjoyed the party.

The party was also attended by students securing more than 50 per cent marks in the HSC examination. CISF commander Pawan Kumar, R J Archana Gaikwad, social media influencers Mudassir, Abdullah and others guided the students.

Truly inspiring story

The municipal commissioner and the Smart City chief executive officer (CEO), G Sreekanth said, “I belong to the family of farmers. After failing in the 11th standard I took admission in Commerce stream. After 12th, I got a job in the Railways Department as a ticket collector. While doing the job, I simultaneously started preparing for the UPSC so as to become a collector. Initially, I also tasted failure like many of them. Many of them also leave no opportunity to make critical comments. However, I did not give up. Instead, I vowed to fight the battle with the same zeal and enthusiasm and I achieved success. So do not give up in life. When I can do this, why not you, he questioned.

The guidance by noted speakers created an impact on young minds. Later on, all the students enjoyed dancing to the tune of the songs in the hall.

The students also expressed their aims at the party. Some told that they wanted to become entrepreneurs, and a few said of becoming engineers. A student Salman Ali who secured 44 per cent said that he wanted to go for Software Coding. One failed student told that he wanted to become a steel trader and one student shared that he was feeling disappointed after scoring less marks in the exam, but now after the party, he feels relaxed.