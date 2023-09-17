Never let your ego come in way of establishing justice: CJI Dr Chandrachud

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chief Justice of India Dr D Y Chandrachud said that pre-independence laws were used to establish governance while today's laws are meant to give justice.

He was delivering his presidential speech in the second convocation ceremony of Maharashtra National Law University Aurangabad (MNLU-A) organised on Sunday at its campus.

CJI Dr Chandrachud said that Law students should always give importance to logic and dialogue and be aware that they are working for justice.

“Through knowledge comes ego. So, never let your ego come to you on obtaining knowledge, only then you can establish justice” he said.

He said that it was necessary to merge the Hyderabad State into India. “The rule of law was established in the Marathwada region and has provided equal rights and justice to all. This has become possible because of the liberation struggle day,” the CJI said.

He said that law students think that going to court and arguing is the only scope in the field. “But, it is not like that. When I started my career in 1982, the scope was limited. Now, the horizons of this field have expanded. You should understand what you have to do and what is important” said CJY Dr Chandrachud.

He also spoke of the inclusivity and the tradition of reasoning and dialogue that embodies the goal and forms the foundation of law and how, even though the law remains unchanging, it is defined by the society that wields it.

Motivating the graduates to ‘not take themselves so seriously,’ the CJI emphasised the importance of humility, inquiry and unbiasedness in members of the legal fraternity.