New CAs share study mantra of success

Aurangabad: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday declared the result of the CA final. A total of 69 students cleared it. Some of the new CAs shared their study method and planning with Lokmat Times.

Solve questions frequently helped

Harshal Aute: I almost effectively devoted 9-10 hours per day to the preparations. First of all, I identified in which subjects I am confident and then understood conceptually by solving them many times, especially for practical subjects. Later, I focused on theory subjects and try to remember the keywords required by reading the chapters and listening to revision videos.

The respect CA gets in society, inspired me and also one of my cousins insisted that I have the required skills and abilities to be CA. My goal was to become a CA. Now, I am looking forward to getting a good job in corporates and afterwards setting up a practice. I decided to become CA when I was in 10th standard. My father Dr Sanjay Aute is a chief executive officer of a Co-operative Bank and my mother Usha Auto is a teacher. I love to play Cricket and watch web series

I never skipped single page

Shrikar Ausekar: I used to study for eight to 10 hours daily every day for the four months before the examination. My strategy was to cover the entire syllabus without skipping a single page and do writing practice of questions as much as possible. I decided to pursue CA right after my 10th standard. My inspiration was Rakesh Jhunjunwala and Kumar Mangalam Birla. My goal in life is to have a successful business establishment to create value addition in the life of the community. My hobbies are travelling and reading book

My Dattatraya Ausekar is a businessman while my mother Jayashree Ausekar businesswoman.

I did well planning

Siddesh Ganorkar: I spent nine to 10 hours continuously for six months on the preparation. I did proper planning for classes, test series and self-study. I completely followed the ICAI study material and did three times revisions upon completion of the classes.

After 10th, I decided to become CA. My father Santosh Ganorkar (Senior manager, Finance Accounts) guided me at all stages and my mother Shweta Ganorkar (teacher) dreamt of my success. My aim is to fulfil my parents' dreams and work for the prosperity of the nation. I like guitar, singing and trekking

I believed in self-study

Kiran Bora: I studied 10 - 12 hours daily for six months. I believed in self-study more than in classes. Writing practice is very important in preparation. Smart work is necessary for the CA course as the syllabus is very vast. I allocated time for each subject and each chapter and studied as per the timetable. I wanted to go into Airforce but due to health issues after the 10th standard, I chose Commerce in which CA is considered the best profession. So, I decided to become CA. My parents Sachin Bora (Businessman) and Seema Bora (housewife) inspired and supported me a lot. My aim is to become a world-famous artist and a successful businessman. My hobbies are creating art, playing football and writing one-liners and quotes.

Never Give Up

Shubham Hiran: The most important factors behind my success are patience, persistence, hard work and dedication.

The credit for my success goes to my family members, teachers and friends who supported and motivated me time and again. I studied consistently for around 12-13 hours daily which helped me a lot to achieve my goal. One may face many hurdles while preparing for the competitive examination, but, one who overcomes the hurdles gets success. One should ‘never give up’.