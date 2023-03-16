New CEO vows to empower Wakf Board

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The deputy secretary from the state’s Ministry of Minority Affairs, Mohiuddin Bashir Tashildar, joined as the new chief executive officer of Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs (MSBoW) today. He took over the charge from the deputy CEO Junaid Syed at the MSBoW headquarters in Panchakki.

The new CEO inspected all the sections of the headquarters and later on held a meeting with all the heads of various sections. He discussed a set of priorities with the Wakf officials. He told them to ensure the board functions as per the Wakf Act of 1995; conduct audits of societies registered with Wakfs on priority; enhance the income of the Wakf Board; start operating a web portal soon to redress the complaints on priority; use Information Technology (IT) to rebuild the new image of the Wakf Board; introduce online system for registration of societies; inform about wakf welfare schemes and the works of Mutawalli (caretakers).

Tashildar completed his primary education at a Zilla Parishad school and his high school education at a reputed military school in Satara. He had worked in various capacities in different offices. He worked for the state’s Home department in 2007 and also worked as deputy chief election commissioner for some time.