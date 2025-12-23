New cheating case against SRPF Jawaan who stole gold chain seven years ago

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An SRPF jawaan who was caught red-handed in a gold chain theft case seven years ago has now been booked in a fresh case of cheating on the basis of a complaint filed by a jeweller. The accused has been identified as Yogesh Suresh Singnare (resident of SRPF Camp, Satara). The complaint alleges that he cheated the jeweller by selling stolen gold after claiming that his wife and mother were ill and extracting money on that pretext. The complaint was filed by Vinodkumar Chaudhari, manager of a jewellery showroom.

Originally from Telhara in Akola district, Yogesh is an SRPF jawaan. On August 24, 2018, Satara police arrested him in a mangalsutra theft case. Addicted to gambling and betting, he had lost money and accumulated debts worth lakhs of rupees. To repay these debts, he allegedly turned to stealing mangalsutras. Notably, he used to commit the thefts on his weekly off days. Some of the stolen ornaments were sold at R. C. Bafna Jewellers after he introduced himself as a policeman. Claiming that his mother and wife were ill, he sold gold on May 16, June 6, June 17, July 7, August 8, and August 24 in 2018.

Gold seized by police

After these facts emerged during the investigation, Satara police seized gold bars corresponding to the gold sold by Yogesh from Bafna Jewellers as well as from other jewellers. The jeweller then approached the court seeking registration of a cheating case. Following court orders, a cheating case has now been registered against Yogesh. Assistant police sub-inspector Sunil Badgujar is conducting further investigation. The police have also corresponded with the SRPF authorities regarding Yogesh. He had been suspended from service since 2018, but sources said he rejoined duty about a month ago.