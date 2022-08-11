New civic chief pin-points ample scope of improvement in AMC

Aurangabad, Aug 11:

Sharing his feedback after assuming as an administrator and municipal commissioner of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), one week ago, Abhijeet Chaudhari said,” It would be too early to conclude as presently I am reviewing the functioning and the performances of all the departments (in phases). There are plus and minus for each urban local body (ULB). However, there is a scope of improvement in the AMC.”

Chaudhari also hinted that he is going through the administrative proposals passed by the former municipal commissioner and also analysing the department-wise status of ongoing development works and proposals. I am also interacting with the key authorities and heads of various sections to remove obstructions (if any) causing hindrance to the development and progress of the city. If any lacunae or shortcomings come acrosses, I may go for the reshuffling of the officials to strengthen the official decorum; bring reforms and maintain the work culture on the campus, said the municipal commissioner.