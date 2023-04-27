New CP Manoj Lohiya takes charge

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Manoj Lohiya took charge as the new commissioner of police (CP) of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday afternoon. The outgoing CP Dr Nikhil Gupta handed over the charge to him. All three DCPs were present on the occasion.

The state government released the order for the transfer of CP Dr Gupta on April 24. The joint commissioner of Pimpri - Chinchwad Manoj Lohiya was given the post of CP of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Dr Gupta was bid adieu on Wednesday evening. He has been promoted as the additional director general of police (ADG) (admin) in Mumbai. On Thursday at around 12 noon, Lohiya with his family members reached the police commissionerate, where Dr Gupta handed him over the charge as CP and conveyed best wishes for his new responsibility.

DCP Aparna Gitay, Deepak Girhe, Sheelwant Nandedkar, ACP Nishikant Bhujbal, Ashok Thorat, crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, cyber police station PI Praveena Yadav, reader PI Sunita Misal and other officers were present.

After taking charge, Lohiya said, I am resolved to work on the public-centric activities. Preference will be given to resolving the problems of residents, traders, and industrialists. Care will be taken that strict law and order should be maintained.