New executive body of Jainam Mahila Mandal

Aurangabad, March 4:

The new executive committee of Jainam Mahila Mandal was announced under the guidance of founding president Bharti Bagrecha on Thursday. Mangala Parakh was elected as president while Asha Kasliwal was elected as secretary. The other executive members are Lalita Sakhla (treasurer) Kamalabai Ostwal, Sangita Sancheti, Chanchalbai Chopra, Pushpa Bafna, Kalabai Achaliya, Nirmalatai Vaikos, Sarika Sahuji, Kiran Pandey, Sunita Sethiya, Ratnamala Desarda, Shobha Ajmera and Anita Pandey (Vice presidents). Dimple Pagaria, Mina Munot, Khushbu Lodha, Bharti Bakliwal, Nita Thole, Manju Patni, Mandatai Vaikos, Chhaya Nahar and Sushma Sahuji (Joint secretaries). Kavita Ajmera, Vidya Khinvasara, Pallavi Shah were elected as head of publicity.