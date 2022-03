New executive committee of Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti announced

Nilesh Savalkar new president, Rajesh Mutha, Mangala Parakh elected as working presidents

Aurangabad, March 29:

The new executive committee for the '2621th Shri Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav 2022' Aurangabad was announced under the guidance of Sakal Jain Samaj president Rajendra Darda and working president Subhash Zambad in a meeting held on Tuesday. Nilesh Savalkar has been elected as president and Rajesh Mutha and Mangala Parakh have been elected as working presidents.

As the restrictions are lifted, the members of the Jain community have decided to celebrate the Janmakalyanak mahotsav with great enthusiasm. The remaining executive members are Nilesh Pahade, Kavita Ajmera (general secretary), Sanjay Surana, Mithalal Kankariya, Madhu Jain (treasurer), Ankur Sahuji, Pallavi Shah, Maya Mutha (organisers), Ajit Chandaliya, Mina Papdiwal, Pushpa Bafna (joint secretary), Narendra Ajmera, Piyush Kasliwal, Manoj Chabda (publicity chief), Vilash Jogi, Prakash Bhakre, Bahubali Dhongde, Pankaj Sankla, Mayur Acha, Kaushik Surana, Santosh Papdiwal, Amit Kala, Anuj Dagda, Sachin Sahuji, Sagar Sahuji, Hashail Sahuji, Ravi Lodha, Hitesh Kankariya, Rohit Chhajed, Mahendra Jain, Ramesh Jain and Dr Umesh Tated (members).

Anilkumar Sancheti, the outgoing president of the Janmakalyanak Samiti, presented the accounts of the year 2020-21. It was unanimously approved by the members. Samaj general secretary Mahavir Patni, treasurer GM Bothra, Mithalal Kankariya, Shri Khandelwal Dingambar Jain Panchayat president Lalit Patni, Vardhman Sthanakvasi Shravak Sangh president Jhumbarlal Pagaria, Aurangabad Jain Shwetambar Murtipujak Sangh president Anil Sancheti, Terapanth Samaj president Sunil Raka, Agrawal Digambar Jain Samaj president Sudhir Sahuji and Amol Mogle from Saitwal Digambar Samaj were present.