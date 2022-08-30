New investments in auto, pharma, EV, food processing sector soon

CMIA's demand for setting up an international financial hub at Auric

Aurangabad, Aug 30:

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) has made efforts at various levels to bring big investment in Auric as well as Marathwada. Large companies in automobile, pharma, seeds, EV, electronics, steel, food processing sectors are looking to invest in Aurangabad, said CMIA president Nitin Gupta. He was speaking in a press conference organised here on Tuesday.

Speaking further Gupta said, Aurangabad is seen as the growth engine of Marathwada, it is very important to have a mega industry here which will provide employment on a large scale. Efforts are being made at all levels through CMIA. A demand has also been made to develop an international trade centre at Bidkin phase of DMIC to boost the service industry along with the manufacturing sector. We will communicate with these companies and highlight the potential of the city for investment. Joint treasurer Atharveshraj Nandawat, secretary general Ravindra Manwatkar, Nikhil Bhalerao and others were present.

Local to global, special cell

Through the local to global initiative, steps will be taken to provide an international platform to industries with export potential from agriculture and industry. CMIA has taken an initiative for local industries to participate in the international expo to be held at Plovdiv Bulgaria. Ten companies have registered for this conference and three of them are going to export their products for the first time, said vice president Dushyant Patil. A separate women entrepreneurship cell will be set up by the CMIA. The cell will focus on promoting women-led startups and entrepreneurship, said treasurer Utsav Machhar.

Amazing Aurangabad, finance summit

Secretary Arpit Save said that a one-day seminar 'Amazing Aurangabad' has been organized next month to promote investment in the food processing industry and IT sector. Also, a finance summit will be organized in the next few months. Various programmes have been planned by the organization in the coming years to bring together the government, entrepreneurs and educational institutions.

Statistics from the industrial sector:

GST collection:

FY 2022-23 – First quarter (April-June) – Rs 951 crores

FY 2021-22 – First quarter (April-June) – Rs 631 crores

Top five exporting sectors:

Auto (Rs 5624 crore), Pharma (Rs 1600 cr), Plastics (Rs 1176 cr), Large machinery (Rs 1176 cr), Optics (Rs 560 cr) are among the top five exporting sectors. Aurangabad is among the top 30 exporting cities in the country.