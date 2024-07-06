New office-bearers of HC Advocates Association elected

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The election for new office-bearers of Advocates Association of Bombay High Court at Aurangabad was held on Friday.

Adv Avinash Borulkar was elected president of the HC Advocates Association while adv Ravindra Gore is its new secretary. There were three candidates in the fray for the post of the president and as many for the secretary’s election.

The other office-bearers of the association are as follows; adv Shilpa Awachar and adv Shrikant Kawade (elected vice-presidents unopposed), advocates Sharad Shinde and Sushmita Daund (joint-secretaries), adv Ram Thorat (treasurer), adv Baliram Shinde (chairman, library committee), adv Vishweshwar Pathade (secretary, library committee), adv Ashkara Madke, adv Nasimbanu Deshmukh, Dr Mayur Borse, advocates Krishna Bhosale, Umesh Gite, Sanket Palnitkar, Ashutosh Shisodiya, Rahul Suryavanshi and Omprakash Totaward (all members).

Adv Girish Wani worked as chief presiding officer. Advocates Girish Rane, Rajendra Sanap, Anandsinha Bias, Swapnil Rathi, Rashmi Gaur and 37 others worked for the elections.