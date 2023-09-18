New office-bearers of MESA announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The new office-bearers of the Maharashtra English School Association (MESA) were elected in its general body meeting held recently.

MESA founder president Prahlad Shinde presided over it. Ratnakar Phalke and Zia Shaikh were elected State unit president and general secretary of the Association respectively unanimously.

The other office-bearers of the MESA are as follows; Nagesh Joshi (vice president), Hanuman Bhondwe (working president), Bhagwan Pawar (joint general secretary), Popat Khairnar (treasurer), Prahlad Shinde (chief spokesman of State), Dhanashri Patil (women wing president), Ashok Gore and Yogesh Ambhore (both members).

Earlier, Prahlad Shinde explained the election process. The office-bearers were elected unanimously as one nomination paper was filed for each post.

District level office-bearers

Bhagwan Pawar (district president), Umesh Ahirrao (tehsil president), Bhalchandra Desale (city president), Dr Abdulla Shaikh (city president- central), Sanjay Kulkarni (city president, west) Dr Vijay Wadkar (city president, east) and Raju Badgujar (Cidco area president).