New orders of police transfers spark unease among officials

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The recent round of police transfers in the city has triggered unease and controversy within the force. This is the third such transfer movement in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections.

Following allegations that previous transfers were influenced by the politicians, a new list of transfers has been released, impacting 7 police inspectors, 4 assistant police inspectors, and 26 police sub-inspectors from the city police force. These officers are slated to be transferred outside the district.

The continuous transfers have reportedly caused a sense of restlessness among police personnel. While the official directive seeks to transfer officers who have been in one place for over three years or are directly involved in election duties, some officers have challenged the legitimacy of the transfers, claiming violations of specific guidelines.

Earlier transfers deemed invalid

The director general's office initiated the new transfer process. This came just three weeks after the final transfers within the city police force were completed.

New list triggers internal politics

The release of the new transfer list, including the names of inspectors Ashok Giri, Avinash Aghav, Geeta Bagwade, Amrapali Taide, Ganesh Tathe, Sushil Jumde, and Dilip Gangurde, has ignited internal disputes within the department.