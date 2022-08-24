New pipeline for Chikalthana industrial area by March 2023

Meeting of industry representatives with MIDC officials

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

The waterline that supplies water to Chikalthana industrial area is 30-35 years old and is leaking at many places. This reduced the water carrying capacity by 50 per cent. Hence it has been decided to replace the waterline by March 2023. The new pipeline will be 22 km long, out of which pipes for 15 km stretch have been made available and work of a six km pipeline has been completed, said RD Giri, executive engineer, MIDC.

He was speaking at a meeting of MIDC officials and members of industry associations held recently at the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA). In the beginning, the CMIA members felicitated the MIDC officials for completing 60 years of establishment. The CMIA members raised various issues like development of infrastructure, facilities, water supply, truck terminals, parking and traffic issues and rising crime in industrial areas. CMIA past president Kamleish Dhoot presented the role of the organization behind this meeting and informed that the organization will work to become a link between officers and entrepreneurs in the future. Entrepreneurs Deepak Toshniwal, Ravindra Manavatkar and other members were present on the occasion.

Works of Rs 42 crore in process

The MIDC has undertaken works of Rs 42 crores which includes strengthening of major roads, expansion of link roads, storm water ducts, drainage line and prevention of accumulation of rain water. A treatment plant based on carbon technology will be developed at Walaj and five MLD water will be purified from it for recycling, said Rajesh Joshi, regional officer, MIDC.

Service on Jalgaon MIDC lines

The entrepreneurs of Chikalthana industrial area expressed the opinion that they are facing many problems due to the transfer of services from the MIDC to municipal corporation. In reply, the MIDC officials said that since this year services other than water are being provided by the municipal corporation. The entrepreneurs should write to the administration to transfer the services again with the MIDC. The MIDC can provide services on the lines of Jalgaon MIDC.