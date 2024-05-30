New Radiant School students shine
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 30, 2024 08:25 PM2024-05-30T20:25:02+5:302024-05-30T20:25:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: New Radiant English School, Deodi Bazar achieved 100% result in the SSC examination. Out of 30 students, 8 secured distinction, and 9 passed in the first class. The students acknowledged the guidance school director M A
Khan, principal Khan Tamkeen, and
