New support for cancer patients, chemotherapy begins at Civil Hospital

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chemotherapy finally began at the Civil Hospital from Monday, providing new hope and support to cancer patients. The first chemotherapy session was administered to a woman patient from Jalgaon district.

The chemotherapy centre at the Civil hospital had remained non-functional for a long time. Although the centre was inaugurated on February 9, the facility could not start operations due to the non-availability of trained officers and staff. While staff were later appointed, chemotherapy medicines were not available for the past ten months.

On December 6, public health minister Prakash Abitkar conducted a surprise midnight inspection of the Civil hospital. After finding the chemotherapy centre closed, he strongly reprimanded health department officials. Despite this, the centre remained non-operational,. Taking note of this, deputy director of health services Dr Kanchan Vanere issued a show-cause notice to the Civil Surgeon.

Finally, within a week, chemotherapy medicines were made available and chemotherapy services formally commenced at the Civil hospital on Monday. Present on the occasion were civil surgeon Dr Kamalakar Mudkhedkar, additional civil surgeon Dr Bhushankumar Ramteke, Dr Padmaja Saraf, Dr Kirti Tandale and Dr Jitendra Dongre. Chemotherapy was administered by Dr Viraj Borgankar.

All treatment free of cost

Patients should not fear or worry about expenses. Chemotherapy and all other treatments at the civil hospital are completely free, said civil surgeon Dr Kamalakar Mudkhedkar.

Photo

Doctors present while administering chemotherapy to the first patient at the district hospital.