New team takes charge at Lions Midtown NX; Tayal is prez, Pritesh secretary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The new office-bearers of the Lions Club of Aurangabad Midtown NX for the term 2023-24 took charge recently. The installation ceremony saw the presence of Lions district governor Sunil Desarda, Sunil Thole, Rajesh Raut, Girish Malpani, representatives from local NGOs Swayam Siddha and Aastha Foundation.

The new team is as follows: President - Pravee Tayal; secretary - Pritesh Khatod; treasurer - Palak Gangwal; first vice-president - Saurabh Desarda; second VP - Ajinkya Sikchi; third VP Pooja Jaju; joint secretary Madhur Desarda; joint treasurer Gaurav Mugdiya; Club GMT chairperson - Rushil Khivansara; GST chairperson - Vipul Sharma; marketing and communication chairperson - Kajal Mehta, safety coordinator - Payal Sarda; PRO - Iria Kasliwal; IT Coordinator - Pranjal Mali, bulletin editor - Abhishek Shelke and CIF - Sanjana Muthiyan.

As the Club embarks on another year of service, its members, under the guidance of the new leadership team, are poised to make impact by already making crucial changes such as banning single plastic products in the Club.