Newly elected Governor of Lions Purushottam Jaipuria felicitated

Joint installation ceremony of 8 Lions clubs was held together for the first time

Aurangabad, July 1:

Lions Clubs International's newly elected Governor Purushottam Jaipuria was felicitated on Friday evening in a joint installation and achievers grand felicitation ceremony of eight Lions clubs held at the Tapadia Natya Mandir on Friday evening.

A number of projects were undertaken during the year of the Lions work. With this, social service began on the first day. Initially, the newly elected Governor Jaipuria was seated in a rath yatra on his arrival in the city. The procession started from Khadkeshwar temple ground at 5 pm. Jaipuria was accompanied by his wife Sonal Jaipuria and deputy governor Sunil Desarda in the decorated chariot. Lions-run Anna Chhatra, Covid care mobile ambulances followed the chariot.

Gurubaba Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Mauli, chairman of Ausa Sansthan and Rajesh Tank, head of Gayatri Parivar were specially present for the function. Jaipuria was felicitated on behalf of all the Lions Clubs in Aurangabad. Lions divisional president and coordinator Rahul Ausekar, Rotary Governor Rukmesh Lakhotia, Lions deputy governor Sunil Desarda, Girish Shisodia, Dr Naval Malu, Vivek Abhyankar, Sandeep Malu, Rajesh Raut, Tansukh Zambad, Mahavir Patni, Rajesh Bharuka, Rajesh Bharuka and Vishal Ladnia felicitated Jaipuria.

Initially, the office bearers of Lions Club of Aurangabad Chikalthana, Midtown, Gold, Metro, Deccan, Waluj, Classic, Revival, Sanskriti, Unity and Leo Icon were given the oath. These office bearers were showered with flowers.

Governor at your door

Jaipuria is the newly elected Governor of Lions Clubs International, started the 'Governor at Your Doorstep' initiative from the very first day of his Lions career. He informed about the service-oriented activities to be implemented in the coming period.