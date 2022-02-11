NGO, students donate saline bottles to GMCH

Aurangabad, Feb 11:

A local NGO, Sahara Education Foundation and Devgiri College (Department of MBA) have jointly donated 200 saline bottles to the Department of Medicines at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) recently.

The donation was made after the GMCH corresponded with the city NGOs for saline bottles. There is a shortage of 3,000 to 5,000 saline bottles. Responding to the appeal, the NGO and the students of Devgiri College arranged for the saline bottles, stated the press release.

GMCH Dean Dr Varsha Rote, Praveena More, Head - Department of Pharmacology Madhuri Kulkarni, Devgiri College's Sahashtrabuddhe, social worker Noman Khan, NGO president Mushtaq Nasir Baig and others were present while handing

over the bottles.

It is learnt that the GMCH administration has appealed to the NGO, social workers, leaders, companies and other individuals for donations to avoid inconvenience to the patients undergoing treatment in different wards of the hospital.