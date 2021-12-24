NH 52 opens for traffic; Karodi Toll Plaza gets activated

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 24:

Here is good news as the vehicle-owners can drive stress-free through the NH 52 (old NH 211) as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) opened its new diverted stretch from Nipani to Karodi, for all vehicles from today. Hence the citizens will have to pay the User Fee at Karodi Toll Plaza for utilising the 30-km long route. The stretch could be travelled in 30 minutes by motorcycle and 15-20 minutes by car.

Indeed, the traffic burden on Beed Bypass will be eased after the new bypass (NH 52). On a trial basis, the traffic was being diverted from Beed Bypass towards the NH 52 from Nippani since the last 15 days. Hence, in future, the rush of trucks, tempos, jeeps and commercial vehicles passing through Beed Bypass will be no longer existing.

Undoubtedly, the stretch is going to become a most sought place, for having mesmerising natural ambience and potential to attract tourists and visitors. Passing through the new bypass will definitely be a memorable one. The range of mountains and green cover catches the attention while passing through Nipani Phata, Gandheli and Satara. The pleasant experience of seeing Walmi's water reservoir, ghats and glimpses of the city from Satara mountain will be unforgettable. These beautiful scenes indeed prompt the visitor to whisk away their mobile cameras from their pockets and take as many as photos they can.

The beautiful canvas includes a mountain range of Satara, bio-diversity, farm ponds, water tanks, stone quarries, orchids of banana, coconut, sugarcane, sprawling forest, and huge acres of agricultural lands. The tall coconut trees at Kanchanwadi, Golwadi hill, uneven size hills of Tisgaon also impress you. The NHAI has constructed a watchtower and one can sit for hours on concrete benches built around the tower.

Large number of youths visited the highway in groups and enjoyed riding motorcycles. They were seen waiting at different spots on the road to take selfies in groups and individuals. Many were also seen viewing the city by standing on the watchtower or on heights in the ghat.

Prior to the opening of the national highway, one petrol pump, dhabas, hotels and many small kiosks came here. Many trucks were seen halted in front of dhabas. Besides, the construction of 10 shops of tin-roof, made in a row at Gandheli, catches the attention. No doubt, the highway will be providing job opportunities to people in large numbers. Many more dhabas are on the verge of opening as the levelling of grounds near the highway was seen at many places.

The NH52 is passing through Gandheli. Hence the villagers were seen preventing their kids from going towards the highway. Many of the villagers were keeping an eye on their wards by sitting on tea kiosks near the road.