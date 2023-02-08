NHAI gears to widen national highway passing through Harsul

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: Better late than never, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to release land compensation of Rs 19.23 crore to 98 property-holders against the widening of the national highway passing through the Harsul village. Meanwhile, the district administration will be issuing notices stating to submit ownership documents from Thursday.

Every year, lakhs of tourists pass through the highway from Harsul village to see Ajanta Caves. However, the narrow route would witness traffic congestion frequently. Hence the construction of a four-lane road was set aside for many reasons.

The G20 delegation is on a 2-days tour from February 27. Hence the district administration and other government offices concerned are trying their best to complete the work before their arrival. Taking advantage of it, the Shiv Sena city chief Balasaheb Thorat has submitted a memorandum to the administration threatening to stage a demonstration in front of G20 delegates. Hence the administration concerned geared up and initiated the action. NHAI agreed to pay revised (extra) compensation to the affected property holders. In this way, a figure of Rs 19.23 crore was fixed as compensation.

The serving of notices to property holders will start tomorrow. They will be asked to submit the details like their bank account number, IFSC code, ownership or partnership of land documents and also the details of the total number of shareholders in the property. The information has to be uploaded on the NHAI web portal in three days. After scrutiny the compensation will be distributed, said the sources.

The Harsul village has witnessed congestion at least 50 times a day for the past many years. The traders and residents complained of facing inconvenience apart from the tourists due to the narrow route. The agitation was done several times to widen the road, but the proposal was lying shelved due to red-tapism, it is learnt.