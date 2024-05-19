NIELITs deemed to be university mulls over to reach 1 Cr students

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “NIELITs have planned to reach 1 crore students yearly for skilling through virtual learning in coming years to contribute to making the country the third largest economy of the world,” said, Madan Mohan Tripath, director general of National Institutes of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELITs).

It may be noted that a two-day meet of directors of 50 NIELITs was organised at NIELIT located in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Friday and Saturday.

Talking to this newspaper on the sideline of the meet, Madan Mohan Tripathi said the virtual platform is playing an important role in imparting education and making up for the shortage of teachers in the institutes.

He said that besides offline courses, they impart education to 5 lakh students in online and offline mode currently.

“In the directors’ meet, it was decided to augment a number of courses to double the strength of students every year in skilling. With the emerging technologies- Semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, web 3.50, blockchain and cloud computing, there is potential for employment. Industries need skilled manpower for these fields. We have planned to design our courses as per the requirement of the industries,” he said.

The director general of NIELIT said high-end technology is used to design courses which need practicals, so that, students pursuing online education get that practical knowledge.

He said that they are collaborating with different countries to reach international-level students through virtual platforms as Egypt already approached the Government of India for this purpose.

Box

--NIELIT were opened mostly in tier-II and III cities to cater for the education needs of rural students at a reasonable fee

--It charges very affordable fees for Engineering courses compared to other top institutes

-- Currently online courses in 16 Indian languages and seven foreign languages

--100 skilling courses

Box

Certificate courses to be launched in the coming academic year

The institutes have planned to launch short-term certificate courses so that youths on their completion can get employment easily.

--Electric Vehicle Repair

--Sola Panel Installation

--3 D Printer Repair

--Smart Phone Repair

--Consumer Electronics Repair

--Chip Designing

Box

B Tech & M Tech to be started in coming years

The NIELITs of the country have also planned to start special 'B Tech in Computer Science and AI and M Tech in Chip Designing

Box

New NIELITs to be launched

He said that new NIELIT centres would be launched at several places in the country including Hyderabad, Bhopal, Tirupati

Box

NIELIT to be declared deemed university

A proposal was submitted to the Government to make NIELIT a Deemed Univeristy. The proposal may get a nod soon. Around 12 centres of NIELIT would be attached to the university initially to design only courses which industries need. When Tripathi was asked about it, he refused to comment on it.