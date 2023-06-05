Night colleges in 4 districts; Bamu to introduce Drone, Space & Blasting Tech courses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has planned to launch night colleges in four districts and new courses like Drone Technology, Space Technology, Blasting Technology in the coming Academic Year.

A perspective plan of five years was prepared to launch some job-oriented courses and new colleges in some districts within the jurisdiction of the university.

The Management Council members in their recent meeting gave a green signal to the courses. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole chaired the meeting. A night college at the industrial estate of each of the four districts will be started.

Also, courses like food technology will be launched as per the significance of each district.

The university reduced or fully withdrew the intake capacity of some courses in the many colleges because of the unavailability of required staff and basic facilities.

The colleges will be given permission to continue the admissions to these courses if their colleges fulfil the conditions laid by the university on or before June 15. A Special Cell was established in the Academic Section of the university.

The MC members approved the proposal to recruit 44 teachers on a contractual basis and 245 posts of Clock Hour Basis (CHB) for the coming AY. The number of contractual teachers increased by 14 and CHB teachers strength by 5 this year compared to the last year.