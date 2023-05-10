Nilabai Birute passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nilabai Eknath Birute (72), a retired teacher and resident of Dimbar Galli, Begumpura died on Wednesday morning. The last rites were performed on her at Begumpura crematorium. She is survived by two sons and a daughter, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. She is the mother of District and sessions court assistant superintendent Vijay Birute.