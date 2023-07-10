Nine booked for intervening husband, wife clash

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj MIDC police station has booked nine persons in connection with a group clash between the parents of both husband and wife at Ambelohal on Sunday (July 9).

It is learnt that Anil Pimpale (Ambelohal) and his Geeta were indulged in a domestic quarrel. The latter informed her parents (of Eklahera) about the conflict with her husband. As a result, her father Sanjay Chavan, mother Parubai Chavan, brother Krishna Chavan and sister’s husband Karan Bheema Pawar reached Ambelohal. They abused Anil Pimpale and also beat him. Krishna beat him with a bamboo stick, while Karan attacked Anil with a sharp-edged weapon and injured him on his hands and leg.

In response to Anil’s screams for help, the villagers Afsar Patel, Sarang Kale and Ashok Ugale intervened and free him from the clutches of his in-laws. The injured Anil has been sent for treatment to the government hospital. Anil’s parents and Geeta’s parents lodged complaints against each other. Waluj MIDC police station booked nine persons from both sides and further investigation is on by PSI S D Adhane.