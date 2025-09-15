NIPM Students’ Chapter inaugurated at Shreeyash Technical Campus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) Students’ Chapter was inaugurated at Shreeyash College of Engineering and Shreeyash Institute of Management Studies and Research, recently.

The names of the executive committee members of chapter were announced. President of the Students’ Chapter, Rakshanda Chakre, Vice President and Manager of Trueview Warner Electronics Ltd Sameer Karurkar, chairman of the city NIPM Chapter and director of Loyal Infoservices Puneet Dhingra, NIPM National Council Member and chief Human Resource Officer of Nidec Global Appliances India Ltd. Anurag Kalyani spoke at the event.

Principal of Shreeyash College of Engineering Dr B M Patil, Dr P M Ardhapurkar, Anil Palve, Dr Sachin Wankhede and others were present.