Nirbhay Bano’s corner meeting held on communal harmony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A corner meeting was organised in Buddilane area of the city recently under the Nirbhay Bano campaign. Nikhil Wagle, Vishambhar Chaudhary and Asim Sarode are implementing the campaign in the State to maintain communal harmony.

City coordinator Nirbhay Bano Tripti Diggikar said that our city is not only the capital of Marathwada but also the economic and tourist capital. “Some dirty politicians are repeatedly conspiring to defame our city by creating religious riots.

Social media is being used to create a rift between people of different religions,” she added.

Dr Sohail Zakiuddin said that during the election, bigoted political parties misuse people of different castes and religions to get power. Sandeep Patil also spoke. Vishal Banswal, Akshay Ghuge, Afzal Qadri and others were present.