Nirmal Swami, Vashibhai Maharaj visit Satya Vishnu Hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nirmal Swami of Swaminarayan Mandir, Gujarat and VAshibhai Maharaj from Swaminarayan Akshardham temple, Powai, Mumbai visited Satya Vishnu Hospital in TV Centre area recently. They assured to help Dr I G Patel Foundation and praised the work done by Dr Patel. Social activist Ravindra Walnikar welcomed the guests. Dr S I Patel, Nareshbhai, Pranjal Walnikar, Dr Arbaz Syed, Puja Solunke, Geeta Thakare, Pranita Naik, Sandeep Deshpande and others were present.