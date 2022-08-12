No administrative work from today, only teaching

BAMUTA members protest at BAMU

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

We will only teach students now and will not do administrative work anymore. The notices for irregularities and embezzlement should be revoked, demanded the members of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Teachers Association (BAMUTA) in a meeting held in front of the main administrative building of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Friday.

The conflict between the university administration and professors in the embezzlement of Rs 127 crores is showing signs of intensification as the Dhamanaskar committee's inquiry was questioned by professors. The BAMU administration issued notices to the department heads, various committee members and professors for irregularities of Rs 127 crores. Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole created a separate cell under the supervision of pro-VC, chief accounts officer and finance officer and a lawyer for further inquiry. Notices have been issued to 80 professors after fixing the charges. The professors expressed their anger over the language used and the context given in the notice and requested the VC Dr Yeole to look into the matter sympathetically. However, as there was no solution, the professors finally took the stand of non-cooperation on Friday, said Bamuta president Bharti Gawli.

VC misled by committee

Satish Patil said some officials in the investigation committee misled the VC. It should be noted that the professor is the backbone of the university. This notice should be withdrawn.

Administration is following the process

The Dr Dhamanskar, Thombre committee and study group have not said anywhere that embezzlement has taken place. This is a process regarding irregularity. The university administration is following the process. Adequate time will be given for clarification. A departmental inquiry will be conducted further, said Dr Shyam Shirasath, pro-VC.