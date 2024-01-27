No ban on below 16-yrs-age students attending coaching classes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “ The guidelines about coaching classes announced by the Central Government have not yet been implemented in the State. It is not mentioned anywhere that coaching students up to 16 years of age is prohibited in the instructions of the Government. The instructions have been misinterpreted. While making the rules and regulations in the State, the owners of coaching classes should be taken into consideration,” said the office-bearers of the Coaching Classes Association (CCA) in a press conference held here on Saturday to brief about many wrong things included at the Center Government's instructions.

It may be noted that the Central Government has recently released guidelines for coaching classes. States will have to implement

guidelines as per the instructions.

Chairman of Chate Group of Education Prof Gopichand Chate, CCA State President P M Wagh, General Secretary Dnyaneshwar Dhakne, Vice- president Sandeep Maske and others were present. Gopichand Chate said they studied the guidelines issued by the central government.

“The way it was analysed in media including social media is wrong. Nowhere, it was said in the Centre's instructions to stop coaching of students below 16 years of age. It was stated in the instructions that coaching for competitive examinations like JEE and NEET should not be imparted to students below 16 years of age. Also, it has been clarified that the State Government will have to implement the instructions,” he said.

Chate said that the State Government should take into consideration, the suggestions and opinions of the coaching class owners while fixing the policy in this regard.

“Because the employment of lakhs of people depends on this industry. We also pay GST as per the norms. Classes are launched only after registration,” he added.