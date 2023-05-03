No big investment in DMIC due to high price of land: Sachin Ahir

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “No big industry has come for investment in Bidkin and Shendra Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) industrial estates despite the availability of required qualitative facilities. The reason is the high price of land. The price should be reduced and investment should be attracted,” said Sachin Ahir, deputy leader of Shiv Sena and general secretary of Bhartiya Kamgar Sena (BKS).

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said that the industrial estates of Bidkin and Shendra are not five-star on the line of Chakan and Mumbai, yet, the price of the plot and the charges of facilities are very high.

He said that land prices should be reduced to attract investment, otherwise, the maintenance of the industrial estates which were established by spending crores of rupees would not be affordable.

“The Government is not taking any step for this. What happened about the ‘Green Energy Project’ signed with the Japanese Government,” he said.

Sachin Ahir said crops were damaged in different parts of the State because of unseasonal rains, but, its survey was not done.

“There are incharge officers on the important posts in Paithan tehsil of district Guardian Minister Sandeepan Bhumre. When the survey will be done and farmers will get compensation? Bidkin DMIC industrial estate wears a deserted look as there is no industry. This type of administration raises doubt whether the guardian minister is serious or not about it” he said.

BKS joint secretary Prabhakar Mate, Ashok Sayyanna and others were also present for the briefing.

Pawar needed for State

He said that the State needs Sharad Pawar, the NCP chief, whose resignation is shocking. He said that he feels that Pawar should take back his resignation.

Vajramuth intact

He said that ‘Vajramuth of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would remain intact even after Pawar tendered his resignation. “The scheduled MVA public meeting at Pune will not be cancelled, but, it may be postponed,” he added.