No corona patient found on Friday

Aurangabad, May 27:

No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Friday.

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,793

Patients discharged: 03 (City: 03, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,0547

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Friday)

Active Patients: 04

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,23,817

First Dose: 29,90,881

Second Dose: 22,62,676

Precaution Dose: 68,320