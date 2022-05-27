No corona patient found on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 27, 2022 11:15 PM2022-05-27T23:15:02+5:302022-05-27T23:15:02+5:30
Aurangabad, May 27: No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the ...
Aurangabad, May 27:
No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.
No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Friday.
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,793
Patients discharged: 03 (City: 03, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,0547
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Friday)
Active Patients: 04
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,23,817
First Dose: 29,90,881
Second Dose: 22,62,676
Precaution Dose: 68,320