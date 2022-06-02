No corona patient found on Thursday
Published: June 2, 2022
No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Thursday.
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,794
Patients discharged: 01 (City: 01, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,061
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Thursday)
Active Patients: 01
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,35,210
First Dose: 29,92,452
Second Dose: 22,71,011
Precaution Dose: 71,747Open in app