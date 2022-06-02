No corona patient found on Thursday

Aurangabad, June 2:

No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Thursday.

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,794

Patients discharged: 01 (City: 01, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,061

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Thursday)

Active Patients: 01

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,35,210

First Dose: 29,92,452

Second Dose: 22,71,011

Precaution Dose: 71,747