No Covid fatality in last 5 days
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 16, 2022 10:20 PM2022-02-16T22:20:08+5:302022-02-16T22:20:08+5:30
Aurangabad, Feb 16: There is major relief to the residents as not even a single corona death has been reported in the district for the past five days.
In all, 53 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Ghati, Harsul, Railway Station, Kabir Colony, Deolai area, N-6, TV Centre, N-4, Radhakrishna Marvel, Ulkanagari, Jadhavwadi, Cantonment area, Satara area (One each); Mhada Colony, Kasliwal Marvel (Two each); Others - 11.
While 25 patients were reported from the rural areas.
Patients tally in district on February 16
New patients: 53 (City 28 Rural 25)
Total patients: 1,69,398
Cured - 1,64,551
Discharged today: 165 (City 102 63 rural)
Active: 1,126
Deaths: 3,721 (00 die on Wednesday)
Vaccination in district on February 16
Total Doses: 45,32,347
First Dose: 28,27,776
Second Dose: 16,71,102
Precaution Dose: 33,469