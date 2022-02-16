No Covid fatality in last 5 days

Aurangabad, Feb 16: There is major relief to the residents as not even a single corona death has been reported in the district for the past five days.

In all, 53 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Ghati, Harsul, Railway Station, Kabir Colony, Deolai area, N-6, TV Centre, N-4, Radhakrishna Marvel, Ulkanagari, Jadhavwadi, Cantonment area, Satara area (One each); Mhada Colony, Kasliwal Marvel (Two each); Others - 11.

While 25 patients were reported from the rural areas.

Patients tally in district on February 16

New patients: 53 (City 28 Rural 25)

Total patients: 1,69,398

Cured - 1,64,551

Discharged today: 165 (City 102 63 rural)

Active: 1,126

Deaths: 3,721 (00 die on Wednesday)

Vaccination in district on February 16

Total Doses: 45,32,347

First Dose: 28,27,776

Second Dose: 16,71,102

Precaution Dose: 33,469