No discussion in Maha Vikas Aghadi for alliance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A series of meetings is underway between the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and the BJP for an alliance in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has not yet held a single meeting.

Even though the notification for the Municipal Corporation elections was issued, the leaders of the MVA, which comprises the Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar group), seem to be stuck on where to even begin the discussions.

There is talk of an alliance among the partners. However, the local leaders of the Uddhav faction and the other two parties have not yet come forward to form an alliance.

Regarding this, Uddhav faction leader Ambadas Danve said that they have not yet had any discussions with Congress and NCP regarding an alliance in the elections. NCP leaders met a few days ago, but there were no discussions about an alliance. Danve also stated that no meeting was held with the Congress.

Review of 29 Prabhags

Meetings were held throughout the day at Shiv Sena Bhavan with party officials from 29 wards on Thursday to review election preparations. Danve said that candidates had sought nominations from their party for 88 seats.

Party observers to conduct interviews

“Information about the aspirants seeking candidature for the elections from the Uddhav faction is being conveyed to the party high command. Some aspirants sought nominations from us even today. Party observers will be sent to interview these aspirants. Candidates will be finalised after the observers,” said Ambadas Danve.