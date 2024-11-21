No education about emotions imparted in institutions: Dr Mohan Agashe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “In our education system, there is no education about emotions. Emotions are not given any importance. If you have feelings, you have to learn yours yourself. When you start feeling the same about your child as you do about someone else’s child, then you can say that you understand emotions," said Dr Mohan Agashe, noted actor.

The four-day ANCIAPP-2024, the Silver Jubilee Annual National Conference of Indian Association of Private Psychiatry, is being organised on ‘ExpandingHorizons and Challenges in PsychiatryPractice’began at MGM Medical College on Thursday.

He was speaking on ‘Cinema and Medical Education’ on the first day of the conference today. He said cinema or film is a medium that helps us fully express ourselves as human beings and films can also be used to teach.

Dr Vinay Chapalgaonkar, Dr Aparna Ashtaputre, Dr Arun Marwale, Dr Sanjeev Savji, Dr Mohandas, Dr Manik Bhise, Dr Anand Kale, Dr Amol Deshmukh, Dr Sandeep Sisode, Dr Sagar Mundada and others were present.

Box

In a session organised at the conference, psychiatrist Dr Amol Deshmukh presented the success story of the initiative 'Gao Tithe Mansopchar.' “People don't even know that they have a mental illness. It is not accepted. This is what creates many questions. This is what they realise while pursuing medical education and many decide to work for it. When many psychiatrists come together, people listen to them. Many doctors have come together for Gao Tithe Mansopchar,” he said.