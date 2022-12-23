No guidelines about mask compulsion or crowd yet

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The corona has once again spread its tentacles at the international level. As a precaution, the union government has issued guidelines to all the state governments. Accordingly, the state government has issued directives to the district administration to take precautions. However, these directives do not include the mask compulsion and crowd guidelines, said the president of the disaster management authority and district collector Astik Kumar Pandey.

He said, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has asked for the vaccines and every citizen should get vaccinated. There have been no specific guidelines from the government yet. The genome sequencing process will not start until any patient affected with a new variant is found. Measures will have to be taken if a new variant is found. The people should not be panicked, Pandey said.

The curfew and prohibitory orders continued till April 2, 2022. The orders were imposed between 5 am to 11 pm. Additional beds were provided in the covid centers and dedicated covid health centers. The restrictions were imposed for 740 days from March 22, 2020, to April 1, 2022. The restrictions were withdrawn on April 2, 2022, and the masks were made optional.