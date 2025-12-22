No home voting facility for voters aged 85 and above

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Polling for the municipal corporation elections will be held on January 15 at 1,264 polling stations across the city. These polling stations are located in 363 buildings at various places. During the recent Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the State Election Commission (SEC) had provided a facility for voters above 85 years of age to vote from home. However, this facility has not been made available for the municipal corporation elections. Even in the recently held municipal council elections, such an opportunity was not provided to these voters. As a result, senior citizens and their relatives have expressed anger.

Taking voters above 85 years of age to polling stations is very difficult. Therefore, during the last Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, election officials visited their homes and enabled senior citizens to cast their votes. However, this facility was not available for senior citizens in the recently held municipal council elections. Now, for the municipal corporation elections as well, the SEC has not permitted home voting for senior citizens. Consequently, elderly voters will have to go to polling stations on January 15. The demand to provide a home-voting facility for senior citizens in municipal corporation elections is now gaining momentum.

No instructions from the SEC

CSMC deputy commissioner (election) Vikas Navale

said, “The SEC has issued a rulebook, instructions, and a guidance manual for the municipal corporation elections. However, it does not include any provision for home voting for voters above 85 years of age. Therefore, such voters will have to visit polling stations to cast their votes. Facilities such as wheelchairs, ramps, and other amenities will be provided at polling stations for senior citizens.”

Pain over the Commission’s indifference

District pensioners association president, Vasant Sabnis said, “Senior citizens face many issues. However, there appears to be a lack of sensitivity toward the elderly among the government, administration, and the SEC. During the Assembly elections, elderly citizens were given the facility to vote from home, but it is not being provided in the municipal corporation elections, which is disappointing. Even in such circumstances, we will go out and vote for the candidate of our choice. Still, the pain remains that the government has shown indifference.”