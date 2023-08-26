No one can criticize Ajeet Pawar on compromising with ideology

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Some people are criticizing Ajeet Pawar for compromising with the ideology. But, no one has the moral right to criticize him on this issue. We are secular and committed to Phule - Shahu - Ambedkar ideology”, said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president MP Sunil Tatkare. He was addressing the NCP activists during a convention held at Vanjari Mangal Karyalaya on Saturday. Marathwada graduate’s constituency MLC Satish Chavan presided over but MLC Vikram Kale was not present.

Shiv Sena (Shinde Group) activist Sachin Misal Patil along with his supporters joined the Ajeet Pawar group in the presence of Tatkare. Hence, a possibility of differences between the Pawar and Shinde groups are predicted in the near future.

Initially, district president Kailas Patil made an introductory speech. Youth state president Suraj Chavan, city president Abhijeet Deshmukh, youth city president Mayur Sonawane, social justice cell state president Sunil Magare and others spoke on the occasion. Youth district president Anurag Shinde conducted the proceedings.

Sunil Magare said, we learn the Phule - Shahu - Ambedkar ideology from Sharad Pawar. No one can even touch the Constitution until Ajeet Pawar is present. Satish Chavan made the concluding remarks.