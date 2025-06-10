No PG admission permission without approved teachers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) decided not to give permission to postgraduate colleges if they lack approved teaching staff.

It may be noted that there are 486 undergraduate and PG colleges in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv districts within the jurisdiction of Bamu. The university banned 233 UG and PG colleges within its jurisdiction from admitting students for the academic year 2025-26 for their failure to seek grades from NAAC.

However, the State Government announced to give a six-month period for these colleges. Following this, Bamu lifted the ban from UG and PG colleges. Bamu decided to carry out an inspection of each PG before which, they could start the admission process. Nearly 70 PG colleges in four districts.

The university also announced that if the admission is done without inspection, the admitted students will be given approval. The colleges were also asked to give an undertaking on a Rs 500 bond about obtaining a grade from NAAC.

Talking to this newspaper on Tuesday, Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade said that no PG college would be given permission for admission for the coming academic year if they don’t have approved teachers. He said that as per the norms each college should have at least two approved teacher.