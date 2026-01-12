No registration in Edn Dept login until Rs 2 K crore RTE dues are cleared: MESTA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) has taken a firm decision that English-medium schools would not carry out any entry on the login system of the Education Department until the pending fees of RTE students are disbursed by the State Government.

Founder president of MESTA, Dr Sanjayrao Tayde Patil, said approximately Rs 2,000 crore fees of students admitted on the 25 per cent seats, reserved under the Right to Education (RTE ) Act, are pending with the Government for the past several years.

He said the Government is required to reimburse schools for 25 pc reserved admissions.

“Due to these arrears, private English-medium schools are facing severe financial difficulties, making it hard to pay teachers’ salaries, provide educational facilities, and meet day-to-day expenses,” he said.

The association office-bearers stated that although the Government repeatedly gives assurances, funds are not actually disbursed.

“As a result, school managements are being treated unfairly, and instead of tolerating this injustice, they have chosen stop making any entry on the login system of the education department,” they said. The Association has also warned that if the Government does not immediately disburse the pending RTE fees, protests across the state would be intensified.