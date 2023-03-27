No surgery without Covid test, no vaccines stock available

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has decided to conduct Covid test of patients before surgery. The surgery patients will have to undergo a Covid test from March 28 onwards. The decision was taken considering a rise in Covid patients in the district.

The number of Covid patients is increasing in the district. The Central Government has stopped the vaccination stock.

So, there is a question before the health machinery on how to prevent the spread of the outbreak. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is trying to get stock of the vaccination. Municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandalecha said that the Municipal Corporation has 260 vaccines of ‘Covaxin’ which will expire on March 31.

So, the stock cannot be used. Principal secretary of the health department Navin Sona held discussions with the health officers on Monday. The health machinery received instructions from the health department for the prevention of Covid.

Over 8 K beds available

If the number of Covid patients increases in future, there are 8,141 beds available in GMCH, District Civil Hospital, CSMC, and private hospitals of the district. It included 3,344 beds equipped with oxygen, 540 beds with ICU and 402 beds with a ventilator.

Dr Mandalecha said that the Meltron Hospital which is run by CSMC has 355 beds equipped with oxygen, Padampura EOC has 100 beds, Nehrunagar Health Centre has 100 beds, Cidco N-8 Health Centre with 50 beds, and N-11 health centre with 50 beds.