‘No work, full pay’! Mismanagement at the Primary Health CentreDemand for action against salary-drawers without duty

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: At the Primary Health Centre in Ladsawangi, six posts had been sanctioned under the Chief Minister’s Youth Training Scheme. Out of these, five positions were filled. Three employees reported for actual duty. However, Pooja Sali and Akshay Sali, a married couple, never attended the centre even for a single day, yet their salaries continued to be withdrawn regularly, as revealed through a Right to Information (RTI) query.

According to the scheme’s rules, all five selected employees were required to sign a bond on stamp paper, declaring that they would reside at the headquarters. Despite this, Pooja and Akshay Sali allegedly colluded with the medical officer, Dr. Sangram Bamhane, and have been drawing salaries for nearly six months without attending duty.

Taluka Health Officer Nagesh Sawargaonkar stated that an inquiry will be conducted into the matter and action will be taken against the concerned medical officer. Attempts to contact Dr. Sangram Bamhane, the medical officer at Ladsawangi, were unsuccessful as he was absent from the health centre on Monday and his mobile phone was switched off.

Villagers have strongly demanded that higher authorities take cognizance of this malpractice and initiate immediate action against those responsible.