Nobel Laureate Jean-Marie to guide in lecture series

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The School of Basic and Applied Sciences of MGM University will host a two-day ‘Sir C V Rama Lecture Series’ to celebrate ‘National Science Day.

The lecture series will be inaugurated at Rukmini Auditorium at 10.30 am on February 27.

A total of six experts and scientists including Prof Jean-Marie Lehn (Nobel Laureate, Chemistry) and former chairman of Atomic Energy Education Society-Mumbai Dr J V Yakhmi will guide the participants. Prof Jean-Marie Lehn will attend online.

Univeristy chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, its vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal and registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar will grace the event.

Emeritus Professor of the university and convener Dr K M Jadhav and organisers Dr A S Khemnar and dean Dr Prapti Deshmukh appealed to students and teachers to attend the event. The entry is free but, online registration on the university portal is mandatory. The topics for the lecture series are as follows; ‘Contributions of Physics to Medical Technologies for Health Care; Step Towards Complex Matter: Chemistry; Unmanned System with Human-Like Self-Awareness Capabilities; Explore Yourself for Scientific Temperament.