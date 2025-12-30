Nomination papers filed peacefully at the Divisional Sports Complex

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For the municipal corporation elections, the office of the Election Returning Officer (ERO-7) for Prabhags Nos. 21, 22, and 27 are located at the Divisional Sports Complex. Here, candidates filed their nomination papers quietly, without any show of strength. By 3 pm, when the ERO closed the office, more than 30 candidates were still inside.

Anticipating heavy crowds, the municipal corporation had set up two large tents at the venue. Several candidates received assistance from staff in verifying the names and ward numbers of their proposers from the electoral rolls. A separate table was also arranged for issuing affidavits. Only the candidate and their proposer were meant to enter the ERO office, but it was observed that some candidates were accompanied by five to fifteen supporters, violating this rule.

Marriage certificate issue resolved with affidavit

A woman candidate from Prabhag No. 22 faced a requirement to attach her marriage registration certificate while filing her form. She explained, “It has been 40 years since our marriage; we never obtained a marriage registration certificate.” The ERO allowed her to submit an affidavit instead, providing much-needed relief.

Rivals exchanging greetings

Candidates contesting against each other in the same prabhag were seen exchanging greetings and pleasantries when they met face-to-face, reflecting a cordial atmosphere.

Tight police arrangements

The police maintained strict security at the ERO office. Barricades were placed at two points, and police inspectors, sub-inspectors, and other personnel were deployed at the main entrance to manage the crowd and ensure order.