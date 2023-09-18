Nomination papers of 5 candidates declared valid in Mgmt Council elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Election Returning Officer and Registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Bhagwan Sakhale said that the nomination papers of five candidates for the two posts election of management council (MC) were declared valid.

The election schedule was announced for the two posts of Management Council members which will be elected through the academic council (AC). The AC has 76 members. Of them, eight were elected from the teachers' category while 38 members were elected through chairmen of the Board of Studies of four faculties. The Governor and chancellor of the universities nominated 9 members from the principals category in July while eight in the last week. A total of 13 posts are still vacant.

The process of filing nomination papers was completed between September 8 and 15 while scrutiny of nomination papers was done on September 16. The list of valid and invalid nomination papers was up to September 18. The last date of withdrawal of nomination was September 25.

The election will be held in the meeting of AC at Mahatma Phule Hall at 11.30 am on September 30. A total of seven candidates filed 13 nomination papers. The nomination papers of Dr Prabhakar Karad, Dr Rajesh Lahane, Dr Venkatesh Lamb (from the general category), Dr Rekha Gulwe and Dr Aparna Patil (women group) were declared valid. The nomination papers of Dr Dilip Arjune and Dr Prasad Madan were declared invalid.