Not a single rebel MLA will be elected in the district

Opposition leader Ambadas Danve: Courtesy visit to Lokmat

Aurangabad, Sep 15:

Leader of the opposition (LoP) in the legislative council and Shiv Sena district chief MLC Ambadas Danve claimed that no rebel MLA of Shiv Sena will be elected in the district henceforth.

Danve paid a courtesy visit to Lokmat on Thursday. Rajendra Darda, Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat welcomed him. While interacting with the editorial board, he gave candid answers on the changed politics in the State, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), agriculture and industry.

Asked about his journey from district chief to LoP in legislative council, Danve said that I suddenly got this responsibility when there were many senior and experienced MLAs in the party than me. I have travelled to 8 to 10 districts within a month.

When asked if the challenge is to maintain the Sena rather than increasing it as the party lost a large support from MLAs and MPs due to the rebellion, he claimed that no rebel MLA of Sena in the district will be elected again. It was mentioned that even though the MLAs have gone, ordinary Shiv Sainiks, office bearers are with the party. He alleged that as a result, Minister Bhumre had to pay cash to bring people from neighboring Gevrai and Shevgaon tehsils for the Chief Minister's felicitation programme held at Paithan. He also said that names of Minister Abdul Sattar's children in the TET scam list were kept in the assembly. When quizzed about not getting a bungalow after being elected as LoP, he said that the administration moved immediately after he warned to agitate in the bungalow of the CM. He claimed that instead of talking with a paper in his hand like the previous LoP, he talks directly.

An alliance is not necessarily at local level

Even if there is unity in MVA, there will not necessarily be an alliance in the elections of the local self-government bodies. Decisions will be taken at the local level, wherever possible, elections will be contested through alliances.