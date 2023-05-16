Not to change name of A’bad district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The High Court issued directives to Revenue and other related Departments not to change the name of Aurangabad district until further orders.

The district administration received a copy of the court orders.

District collector Astik Kumar Pandey directed all the department heads that any office related to revenue should not change the name of the district.

Pandey gave the reference of the the writ petition (no 3881/2023), hearing of which was conducted in the High Court, recently.

A petition related to the change of Aurangabad district to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been pending with the Bombay High Court.

The petitioner brought to the notice of the court that the hearing on the objections filed against the renaming of the city is underway while Revenue and other related Departments are changing the names of their offices.